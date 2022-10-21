KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Cut to €35.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $18.94 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

