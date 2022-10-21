KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $105.07 million and $1.60 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,003.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00046257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005191 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.21044399 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,820,509.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

