Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

