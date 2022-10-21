Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

