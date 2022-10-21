Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $331,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

