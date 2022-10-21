Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

NYSE KRC opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

