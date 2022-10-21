KGI Securities Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underperform

KGI Securities cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

