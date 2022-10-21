Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

KFRC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,802. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 113.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 279,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

