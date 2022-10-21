Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Esquire Financial stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,635.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $335,109. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

