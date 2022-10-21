Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $425.78 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $425.78 million and approximately $39.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00007436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 301,931,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,476,719 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

