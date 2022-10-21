Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.38 and a 52-week high of C$7.55. The company has a market cap of C$450.53 million and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

