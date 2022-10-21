Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Kape Technologies Price Performance

OTC CSSDF opened at $5.94 on Monday. Kape Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

About Kape Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

