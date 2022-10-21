Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Trading Up 3.5%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39. 1,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kaman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kaman by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

