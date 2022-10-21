JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 643.04 ($7.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £385.54 million and a PE ratio of 452.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 683.67. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.32 ($7.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($9.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 71.83 and a quick ratio of 67.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959.78 ($5,992.97).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

