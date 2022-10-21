JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Target Price to GBX 500

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 493.90 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 640.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 806.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.35.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

