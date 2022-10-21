JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WU. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.
Western Union Stock Down 5.7 %
Western Union stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Western Union by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Western Union by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Western Union by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.