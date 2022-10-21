JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $379.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $419.00 to $379.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.48.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.