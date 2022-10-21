JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $180.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.49.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after buying an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

