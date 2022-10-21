JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

DHER opened at €36.75 ($37.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €131.50 ($134.18).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

