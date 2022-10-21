JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €155.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Airbus Stock Performance

EPA:AIR opened at €101.36 ($103.43) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.11.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

