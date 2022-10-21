Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BOKF NA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,375,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,225,000 after acquiring an additional 400,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

