JOE (JOE) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. JOE has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

