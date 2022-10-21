JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.