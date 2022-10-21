JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JKS opened at $44.27 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. TheStreet downgraded JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

