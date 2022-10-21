Jennison Associates LLC Sells 62,404 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,404 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.52.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

