Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,114 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

