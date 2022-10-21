Jennison Associates LLC Sells 34,839 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $48,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

GLPI opened at $45.77 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

