Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,286 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of Ralph Lauren worth $32,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,688,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.3 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.