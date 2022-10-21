Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.65 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.80. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.69%.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

