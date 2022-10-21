Jennison Associates LLC Buys 37,198 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paycom Software worth $37,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.93.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $318.31 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.