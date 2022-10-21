Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Houlihan Lokey worth $34,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.