Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 69,844 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 218,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.24 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.