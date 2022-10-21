JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NYSE:JELD opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $715.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 295,863 shares of company stock worth $3,121,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 258,792 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

