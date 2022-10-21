Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €107.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Safran Price Performance

EPA SAF opened at €107.50 ($109.69) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($94.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €102.03 and its 200 day moving average is €100.44.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

