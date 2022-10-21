Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reduced their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $328,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

