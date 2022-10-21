Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

URGN opened at $11.15 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 197.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,955,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

