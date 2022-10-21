Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the energy company will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

DVN opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.