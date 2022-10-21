Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.18) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of B4B3 opened at €6.95 ($7.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.15 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($12.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.