Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 423 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $82.88. 274,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,099. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $258.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

