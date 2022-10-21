IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISEE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.1 %

ISEE opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. State Street Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,382.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 590,773 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.