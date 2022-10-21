iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after buying an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

