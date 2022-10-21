iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $344,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 281,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,533. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

