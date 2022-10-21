iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $88.81. 240,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,615. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.