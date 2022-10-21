iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $88.81. 240,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,615. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
