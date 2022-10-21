iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 45,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,605. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

