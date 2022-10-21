Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 361,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $46.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

