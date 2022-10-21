iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87.

Get iPower alerts:

About iPower

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.