IOTA Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $674.90 million and $6.24 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.