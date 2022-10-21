Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 25,037 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,524% compared to the average daily volume of 954 put options.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 239,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 610,964 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

