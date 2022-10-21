Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $113.24. Approximately 3,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.19.

Further Reading

