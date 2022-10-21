Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $112.27. 22,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,822. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $167.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23.

